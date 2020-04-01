Qatar arrests people because of a video

The Ministry of Interior announced the arrest of 10 people for violating the decision to ban gatherings in public places. Through her official account on Twitter: The competent authorities in the Ministry of Interior arrested 10 people who violated the decision to prevent gatherings in public places, which are topics the suspects were arrested after circulating a video on social networking sites, showing the presence of a group of people in the dunes region in southern Qatar, where it communicated The competent authorities with the violators and those who photographed them, and they were referred to the competent prosecution.