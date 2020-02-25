Qatar asked customers to recall a product

The Ministry of Trade and Industry, in cooperation with i-Fix Qatar, Ali Bin Ali, and Fifty One East, Apple Watch agents, announced a service campaign for the Apple Series 2, Series 3, aluminum model, Year of Manufacture 2016-2019, because of the possibility of crack cracking on the circular edge of the watch surface, the procedure for replacing Apple watch units with an aluminum model. This procedure comes within the framework of continuous coordination and follow-up by the Ministry of Trade and Industry to ensure the extent of commitment and commitment of agents to follow up and correct defects of goods to protect consumer rights.