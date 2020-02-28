Qatar asks residents not to consume this Product

Qatar announced that it received an international notification regarding the possibility that Spring Home pastries originating in Singapore contain milk or traces of milk, which is not mentioned on the labels of these products.

Officials contacted the importer and requested for the withdrawal of the following products from the market:

Spring Home TYJ Spring Roll Pastry, best before 8/2/2023; Spring Home Samosa Pastry, best before 8/2/2023; and Spring Home Chicken Spring Roll, best before 8/2/2023.

Further, officials called upon people who are allergic to milk – and have purchased these products – not to consume them. In case such persons have already consumed any of these items and are showing negative symptoms related to their allergy, they are advised to visit the nearest health centre.