Qatar cancels Gay music concert

Northwestern University in Qatar (NU-Q) has cancelled an event featuring a high-profile Lebanese pop band after an online backlash triggered “safety concerns”, according to the university’s spokesperson.

Mashrou’ Leila, whose lead singer is openly gay, was scheduled to participate in a talk about “media revolutions in the Middle East” at Northwestern University’s campus in Doha on Tuesday.

“The decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to several factors, including safety concerns for the band and our community,” Jon Yates, director of media relations at the university, told Al Jazeera, without elaborating further.

Twitter users in Qatar created an Arabic hashtag demanding the event be cancelled, with some accusing the band and NU-Q of encouraging views contrary to Qatari, as well as Islamic, values.