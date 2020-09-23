Qatar caught 27 kg of illegal products

The General Authority of Customs continues, to confirm its ability and keenness to protect the security of the country and its people from prohibited substances and narcotic drugs, as the authority was able to thwart the smuggling of forbidden tobacco.

The authority said in a tweet on its Twitter account that air freight customs thwarted the smuggling of a quantity of prohibited tobacco material. The contraband was hidden in a secret way inside a shipment of various foodstuffs.

The authority added that the total weight of the prohibited substance reached 27 kg.

The General Authority of Customs provides its employees with all means of support and continuous training so that they are aware of the latest methods and smuggling methods used by smugglers.

It is noteworthy that the administration of the General Authority of Customs in all its branches has seized numerous attempts to smuggle prohibited materials, such as hashish, marijuana, tablets that are prohibited from circulation, and others, which varied in concealment methods, and customs inspectors were on the lookout.