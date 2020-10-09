Qatar caught products that are banned in Qatar

Inspectors of the Air Cargo and Private Airports Customs seized massive quantity of ‘tambaku’ (a kind of chewing tobacco), which is banned in Qatar.

In a post on their social media handle, customs said that 1500 kg of ‘tambaku’ was hidden in hair care products.

The authority has been issuing continuous warning against carrying illegal substances into the country.

Customs officers are provided with all means of support including the latest devices and continuous training to read body language of passengers and to be aware of the latest methods followed by smugglers.