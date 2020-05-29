Qatar clarifies about reopening news

The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has clarified that the decision to suspend the prayers in mosques is still in place while responding to the news shared on social media about reopening of the mosques.

The Ministry of Awqaf confirmed on its Twitter account that the decision to suspend prayers inside mosques will continue and the news about reopening spreading on social media is “not official”.

Preventive measures and social distancing will remain and instruction stated in these educational materials will be followed when the situation would allow reopening of mosques.