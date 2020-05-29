Qatar clarifies about reopening news

Kid commits suicide..here are the full details
Kid commits suicide..here are the full details
An Egyptian child committed suicide because his grandmother insulted him in front of his colleagues, according to what was reported by the "Russia Today" network, according to Egyptian media.
The sad event took place in the Egyptian governorate of Dakahlia, where the child, a fourth-grade primary school student, committed suicide after his grandmother made a severe insult to him in front of his colleagues.
The 11-year-old was playing inside the house with his colleagues, so his grandmother admonished him and let them go to his room crying. After they sensed his absence, they went to the
Qatar Airways clarifies comments on allowing flights from June 1
Qatar Airways clarifies comments on allowing flights from June 1
Qatar Airways has denied the authenticity of the Twitter post, which indicates that Qatari citizens will be allowed to travel from next June 1.
This came in a statement posted on the official account on Twitter, where she said: Qatar Airways denies the tweet attributed to her account via Twitter, which was tampered with using the Photoshop photo-editing program, and attributed it to the national carrier to include allowing citizens to travel from June 1.
The national carrier called on everyone to investigate the accuracy of reporting the news, and also confirmed that