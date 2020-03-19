Qatar to close shops and restaurants due to violations



Qatari officials conducted a number of inspection campaigns on street vendors and unregulated markets at Abu Nakhla and Mekainas areas and the food outlets and facilities at Al Sheehaniya.

These resulted in issuing 13 violation reports in addition to three administrative decisions to shut two restaurants and a sweets shop at Al Sheehaniya area.

The inspection tours of the general control section resulted in issuing seven violation reports.

A total of 13 violation reports were issued, with one referred to the security department concerned to take the necessary legal and judicial procedures. In addition, six administrative decisions were issued for the removal of such encroachments.