Qatar closed 2 centers due to law violation

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has closed down a private medical centre and a private specialised clinic and referred them to the Health Prosecution for violating the decision to suspend some non-emergency health services in private health facilities, as part of precautionary measures to combat the Covid-19 epidemic.

The Ministry had issued the decision to ensure the safety of patients and medical workers. The Ministry detected the violations during its inspection visits to health facilities in the country. The Ministry recently closed down five private medical centres and referred them to the Health Prosecution for violating the decision.

At its weekly meeting on April 29, 2020, the Cabinet decided to extend suspension of non-emergency medical services in private health facilities, including dental clinics, dermatology and laser clinics, plastic surgery clinics and surgeries, with the exception of emergency cases.

It also decided to extend the suspension of services of diet and nutrition centres, physiotherapy clinics, complementary (alternative) medicine, home healthcare services, except for long-term nursing contracts, and health centres for people with special needs.

The Cabinet decided that the Minister of Public Health may permit any of these private health facilities to provide some of their medical services if possible through modern means of communication.

On March 28, 2020, the Ministry of Public Health issued a circular requiring all private health facilities in the country to suspend non-emergency services.