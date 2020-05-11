Qatar closed a restaurant in Katara

The Ministry of Trade and Industry announced the closure of a violating restaurant located in the cultural district of Katara, for a period of 15 days, in violation of the Ministry’s circular by preventing requests to be submitted in all restaurants and cafes in the country and preventing the presence and seating of customers as precautionary measures to counter the Corona virus. Working by delivering requests only according to specific procedures, and excluding the Ministry’s circular, licensed kiosks like restaurants and cafes located in tourist areas, sports clubs, Lusail City, the Pearl and others, which will remain closed until further notice, and the circular obligated owners Uncle and cafes coffee shop, are allowed to operate, take all the requirements such as the prohibition of preventive measures and the receipt of orders from customers and close the doors of restaurants and cafes, and prevent the presence of customers inside or outside the store.