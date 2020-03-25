closed
Qatar closes a restaurant and 2 stores

Doha municipal authorities on Tuesday shut down a restaurant and two grocery stores selling food items in Al Sadd and Al Nasr area as part of an inspection campaign.

The authorities have stepped up inspections of commercial establishments to ensure their compliance with health standards as part of a broader campaign to limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

