Qatar closes a restaurant and 2 stores

Doha Bank will give 1000 laptops
Doha Bank, one of the largest private commercial banks in Qatar, has donated 1,000 laptops to support the e-learning initiative launched by Qatar Charity (QC) as part of its ‘Our Good for Our People’ campaign.
The step aims to help students in need to resume their education online in light of the Qatar’s government’s recent decision to suspend public and private schools and universities until further notice.
The initiative also comes as part of the precautionary measures taken by the Qatari leadership to curb the outbreak of the coronavirus (Covid-19).
Weather in Qatar in coming days
Cloud amount is expected to increase gradually over the country from Wednesday, March 25, and on Thursday and Friday there is a chance of light and scattered rain.
In a tweet the Qatar Meteorology said that a state of atmospheric instability is expected to affect the country on March 28-29 due to extension of low pressure system over the region.
During this time the weather becomes partly cloudy to cloudy with favourable conditions of rain that might be thundery at times accompanied with strong wind and hail in some areas.
The prevailing wind during this period is southeasterly