Qatar comments on Gulf crisis solution

The State of Qatar welcomed the constructive initiatives to search for ways to reduce escalation and settle differences through dialogue in the Gulf region, stressing the region’s strategic importance and its serious endeavor towards resolving crises peacefully, achieving political and security stability and strengthening preventive diplomacy.

This came in a statement made by Her Excellency Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani, Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, at the UN Security Council session on / maintaining international peace and security: a comprehensive review of the status of peace and security in the Arab Gulf /, who called for It was convened by Russia, which is chairing the work of the Council for this month and chaired by the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Mr. Sergey Lavrov.

Her Excellency expressed the State of Qatar’s welcome of constructive initiatives to search for ways to reduce escalation and settle differences through dialogue, stressing that resolving differences through dialogue is the essence of Qatar’s foreign policy and the approach it has followed in dealing with the Gulf crisis, preferring the voice of wisdom and principles of peaceful settlement of disputes.

She said that this is the policy of the State of Qatar since the beginning of the crisis, as His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, called for serious and constructive dialogue on the basis of common interests, good neighborliness, mutual respect for the sovereignty, independence, unity and non-interference in their internal affairs, and expressed His Highness expressed the commitment to mediation, especially the efforts of His Highness, the late Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah / may God have mercy on him / and the efforts of brotherly and friendly countries.

Her Excellency added that the State of Qatar is working to preserve its interests while adhering to the established principles, pointing out that the interests and common destiny of the countries of the region are much more than what divides them, and reiterated the firm conviction of the countries of Qatar that there is no way to achieve sustainable peace in the region except by settling differences through An approach to resolving crises within collective frameworks.

The ambassador stressed the State of Qatar’s keenness on the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, as a model for a sub-regional framework for cooperation and coordination, and said, “It is assumed that disputes and disputes between its members will be settled under its umbrella, as this is one of the purposes for which it was originally established.”

She added, “Before the escalation of the crises in the Gulf region to their current state, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country, since 2015 from the forum of the United Nations General Assembly, has called for agreement on rules regulating the relationship between Iran and the GCC countries. Gulf cooperation and a meaningful dialogue based on common interests, respect for sovereignty, and non-interference in the internal affairs of countries.

Her Excellency also referred to His Highness’s specific vision that he presented to get out of the tense situation in the region by setting up an effective framework for collective security in our region, in his speech to the Munich Security Conference in 2018, where he called for agreement on basic security controls and governance rules, and a minimum of A security level that allows for peace and prosperity, and she explained that this vision does not only guarantee the end of existing crises, but rather their non-occurrence or escalation in the future, on the basis of the method of integration rather than collision and common interests rather than unilateral goals.

The ambassador stressed, “If we want to discuss ways to reduce tensions, we must realize the first steps to pave the way towards the goal of sustainable stability and de-escalation, which is to head sincerely towards ending these crises in accordance with the principles of building trust, good neighborliness and common interest.”

She pointed to many common challenges and risks facing the region, perhaps the most prominent of which is the threat of terrorism, climate threats and epidemics, and her Excellency called for cooperation in facing these common challenges, which would pave the way towards the settlement of the most complex crises in the Middle East region, which can only be resolved by The basis of law, respect for the United Nations Charter, security, development and protection of human rights.

She also emphasized the essential role of the United Nations in settling disputes as an effective international framework, calling for enhancing the effectiveness of this framework and relying more on it to achieve these solutions.

She praised the influential and important role of the major countries in supporting stability, saying that “no matter how different interests are, there is still a place for consensus.”

In conclusion of her statement, the Ambassador affirmed that the State of Qatar will continue its support for such initiatives that promote the use of diplomatic solutions to crises and the peaceful settlement of disputes.