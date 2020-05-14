Qatar comments on photos shared widely on social media

Following the announcement of reopening of money exchanges by Ministry of Commerce and Industry on May 12, pictures of crowding in front of a few of them were shared widely on social media.

Coming out with a clarification, the ministry on its twitter account said that these pictures of over crowding without any social distancing were incorrect.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry confirms the incorrectness of what was circulated about overcrowding and lack of commitment to social distancing in front of money exchanges, as these photos are old.