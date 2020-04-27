Qatar comments on a video of a bus traveling in the opposite direction

The General Administration of Traffic clarified the fact of a video circulating for a bus traveling in the opposite direction, confirming that the incident was old and that the necessary measures were taken in this regard.

On Monday evening, she said via Twitter: Regarding the video that was circulating during the last period about a bus driver traveling in the opposite direction, we inform you that the clip is old and all necessary measures have been taken.