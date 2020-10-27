Qatar comments on a VIDEO inside a Mosque

Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs denied the existence of a hidden prayer chair in the Imam Muhammad bin Abdulwahhab Mosque as shown in a video, which was circulating on social media.

The ministry confirmed, on their official account on Twitter, that “the video circulating showing an innovative hidden prayer chair, backrest and a box in Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque is incorrect”

The graphic 3D video shared on twitter shows an innovative idea of a chair and a backrest hidden in the floor of a mosque, which can be retrieved when necessary. It also shows a hidden box where people can store their mobile and other things.