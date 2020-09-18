Qatar Customs achieves a unique operation against smugglers

The Maritime Customs at Ruwais Port Customs announced that it had succeeded in seizing a quantity of narcotic hashish.

The General Authority of Customs published a tweet on its Twitter account this morning in which it said that maritime customs have seized an amount of narcotic hashish.

Where foreign bodies were detected inside the rear clash of one of the fruit containers through the X-ray machine, and by opening it, 9 pieces of narcotic marijuana weighing 8.4 kg were found.

The staff of the General Customs Authority seeks to prevent the entry of narcotic and prohibited substances by providing all its outlets with advanced examination devices that can analyze the components of what is inside the bag and devise the types of materials inside it.