Qatar Customs caught large amount of Captagon tablets,

The General Authority of Customs continues to monitor and thwart any smuggling attempts that would disturb the security of the country, in order to preserve its stability and safety, as the Authority announced that it had thwarted the smuggling operation of a large quantity of Captagon tablets.

The authority said in a tweet on its Twitter account that air freight customs thwarted the smuggling of a large amount of Captagon tablets, the contraband had been hidden in a secret way inside a shipment of small tables.

The authority added that the number of seized tablets reached 34,000 and 990 Captagon tablets.

The staff of the General Customs Authority seeks to prevent the entry of narcotic and prohibited substances by providing all its outlets with advanced examination devices that can analyze the components inside the bag and devise the types of materials inside it.

It also trains employees to use these devices optimally and to exploit their modern capabilities in tightening control over everything that enters the country. It also qualifies inspectors with specific training courses in the sense of security and suspicion so that the inspector is familiar with the methods and types of smuggling and the latest attempts to smuggle drugs in many cases. From countries of the world.