Qatar Customs seized four dangerous packages

The General Authority of Customs seized four packages of crystal meth at Cargo customs.

In a video posted on Twitter, Customs announced that 734 grams of crystal meth wrapped in cloth were found hidden inside four handbags used by women.

The authority has been issuing continuous warning against carrying illegal substances into the country. Customs officers are provided with all means of support including the latest devices and continuous training to read body language of passengers and to be aware of the latest methods followed by smugglers.