Qatar Customs seized four dangerous packages

Qatar Airways launches new destinations
Qatar Airways launches new destinations
Qatar Airways continues to show its resilience by launching another new destination during this crisis with Cebu, the Philippines joining Brisbane, Australia, and Toronto, Canada as new destinations to join the airline’s global network in the past few months.
Qatar Airways will fly three weekly flights to Cebu starting July 24.
The national carrier of the State of Qatar will also resume its first China flights, with a once-weekly Guangzhou service.
Qatar Airways continues to lead the recovery of international air travel. By the end of July, the airline’s network will expand to over 450 weekly flights to more
3 stages of getting back to school in Qatar
3 stages of getting back to school in Qatar
The Ministry of Education and Higher Education has announced that it has been decided to start the 2020/2021 academic year at all public and private schools in Qatar, according to the following stages:
The first stage: for three days starting from Sept 1-3, the student attendance should not exceed one-third of the people in the school. The educational affairs and special education departments have sent guidelines to government schools including government specialized schools, schools specializing in the field of special education (Audio Education Complex, Al Heedaya schools, and kindergarten) and private schools and