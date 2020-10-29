Qatar customs seizes massive stock of prohibited substance
The General Authority of Customs seized a large amount of prohibited chewing tobacco (tambaku) at Hamad Port.
In a video posted on Twitter, customs announced that 1,644 kg of chewing tobacco was found inside 274 salt packets.
The authority has been issuing continuous warning against carrying illegal substances into the country. Customs officers are provided with all means of support including the latest devices and continuous training to read body language of passengers and to be aware of the latest methods followed by smugglers.