Qatar customs seizes massive stock of prohibited substance 

Read previous article ...

Zengo launches a new taste in Doha Zengo is introducing a new ‘Taste of Zengo’ menu, every Monday from 6pm-10pm, providing guests with an innovative taste of Asia. The new menu is the ideal way to discover Zengo’s authentic dishes, inspired by the world travels of chef Richard Sandoval and the ancient spice routes from Asia to the Far East. The seven-course menu offers guests an opportunity to enjoy an artful blend of Asian styles and flavours with their friends and family. A variety of beautifully balanced dishes such as Soft Shell Crab Salad, Wagyu Gyoza, Alaskan Crab Achiote, mouth-watering main courses and a