Qatar destroys huge amounts of illegal products

The Ministry of Municipality and Environment, represented by quarries and agricultural quarantine offices at various customs outlets of the Agricultural Affairs Department, during last August, monitored and inspected (5715) consignments weighing (127215) tons of various types of imported agricultural consignments (plant consignments, products of production inputs), in all outlets.

(8) consignments weighing (7.11) tons were destroyed, due to their violation of the Agricultural Quarantine Law, and their infestation with stone or non-quarantine pests, in large proportions.