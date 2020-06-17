doha-4998176_960_720
Qatar destroys bad products

Al Wakra Municipality’s Health Control Section has destroyed around 1,000kg of fish at Al Wakra Fish Market after being found unfit for human consumption. The fish, when checked during the daily auction at the market, were found to be rotten, prompting the health inspector concerned to order its destruction.

