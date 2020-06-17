Qatar destroys bad products

Qatar Airways offers various advantages for travelers
Qcredits are among the benefits granted to members of the Qatar Airways golden and platinum categories, and members of the two categories receive 4
0 and 60 Qcredits respectively, which are valid for 24 months, whereby members of the golden and platinum categories can exchange the Qcredits with the following services, redeeming the points of the special Qcredits card to upgrade the travel class on Qatar Airways flights from Economic class to business class or first class or from business class to first-class or tourist class to first class if the business class is not
This video went viral in Qatar.. Watch it!
A US resident in Qatar's reaction to mosques re-opening in the country has gone viral on social media in the country.
Al-Wakrah Basketball player Musa Abdul-Aleem shared his video on Insta story of running happily on the streets screaming "The Masjids are Open". As he enters the mosque with mask on his face his video captions "feels so good to be home".
As Qatar eased its COVID-19 restrictions on June 15, as many as 500 mosques opened its doors for prayers (except for Friday prayers).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JEe7l5o9DEM