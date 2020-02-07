Qatar: Dusty conditions as well as a cold spell

While raping her she said: I got Coronavirus
A woman in China intimidated a man who was trying to rape her by pretending to cough and telling her that she was from Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak of the Corona virus.
In the details published by the British newspaper "Daily Mail", the suspect, who was named by the 25-year-old police, Xiao, stormed the victim's bedroom last Friday night, in Jingshan City, near Wuhan.
While trying to assault the victim, the woman shouted, "I just got back from Wuhan and got infected, so I'm at home on my own and I'm being quarantined."
MacDonald launches activities during Sport Day
McDonald’s Qatar will be conducting a mini-football tournament and various other activities at its outlets from February 7 as part of celebrating Qatar’s National Sport Day and promoting a healthy lifestyle.
Children and adults will have plenty to engage in, including receiving training from a professional football coach. Families will be able to enjoy a lot of fun-filled activities like face-painting, colouring and other games.
Children and teens will be eligible to participate in the main football event to be held on National Sport Day (February 11) at McDonald’s Al Sadd branch from 5pm to 8pm.
McDonald’s