Qatar: Dusty conditions as well as a cold spell

The wind speed is expected to range between 15 to 25 kt inshore gusting to 35 kt causing dusty conditions at times with poor visibility below 2 km in some areas.

Wind gusts offshore are expected to reach more than 40 kt causing high waves exceeding 10 Ft. The northerly wind will be accompanied with a cold spell with maximum temperatures ranging between 14 to 18 °C and minimums between 9 to 14°C reaching below 9 °C in southern areas of the country.