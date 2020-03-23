Qatar Emir order to give $150mn Urgently

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani directed Sunday to provide a $150mn financial support to the Palestinian brethren in the Gaza Strip over a period of six months.

This is to complement Qatar’s efforts to alleviate the suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people, and in support of the United Nations relief and humanitarian programmes in the Gaza Strip.

The package will also include financial assistance to support the people of the besieged Strip in combating the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), and a contribution from Qatar in the global efforts to limit the effects of the pandemic.