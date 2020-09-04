Qatar follows two products that may have Salmonella

The Ministry of Public Health announced that it has taken all necessary precautions to deal with an international notification regarding two types of nut bars containing Brazil nuts – “EAT NATURAL” with an expiry date of June 2021 and “HEMA” with expiry dates August 31, 2020, February 28, 2021 and March 31, 2021, Both brands originate in Bolivia.

The international notification warns about the possible contamination of these two products with Salmonella anaphylaxis and Salmonella typhimurium.

The precautionary measures taken by the Ministry of Public Health include withdrawal of “EAT NATURAL” nut bars from all outlets, while it was ensured that the “HEMA” nuts were not imported by the agent and that they are not available in the local markets.

The procedures also include sending samples of the nuts for laboratory examination at the central food laboratories and the results showed that the samples were free of the bacteria and that the product conformed to the relevant requirements.

The ministry said that the quantity of imported nuts that could be contaminated are very limited, but precautionary measures are taken to reduce any potential risks to consumers.

The Ministry of Public Health affirmed its utmost keenness to ensure the highest safety standards for food products in Qatar.