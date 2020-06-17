Qatar wins over Saudi Arabia
Qatar wins over Saudi Arabia
In a major victory for Qatar, the World Trade Organization (WTO) has ruled that the Government of Saudi Arabia has actively promoted and supported the beoutQ piracy operation since the beginning and has wholly breached, and is breaching, its obligations under international law to protect intellectual property rights.
The WTO ruling has called upon Saudi Arabia to immediately bring itself into compliance with its international law obligations.
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has welcomed the WTO ruling that Saudi Arabia has breached intellectual property rights by refusing to take action against beoutQ piracy channel, and instead
Qatar Airways offers various advantages for travelers
Qatar Airways offers various advantages for travelers
Qcredits are among the benefits granted to members of the Qatar Airways golden and platinum categories, and members of the two categories receive 4
0 and 60 Qcredits respectively, which are valid for 24 months, whereby members of the golden and platinum categories can exchange the Qcredits with the following services, redeeming the points of the special Qcredits card to upgrade the travel class on Qatar Airways flights from Economic class to business class or first class or from business class to first-class or tourist class to first class if the business class is not