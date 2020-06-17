Qatar found illegal products in Al-Wukair region

The Ministry of Municipal and Environmental Affairs, represented by a team working to follow up on farm violations, in cooperation with the General Cleaning Department and Al-Wakra Municipality, seized (5) unlicensed warehouses for foodstuffs inside a farm in Al-Wukair region, where large quantities of onions were found.

A report of seizure was prepared in violation of the provisions of Law No. 8 of 1990 regarding the regulation of human food control. The violation stores were immediately closed, food seized items were destroyed, and legal measures were taken against the violators.