Qatar Fuel opened stations 103

Qatar Fuel “Woqod” yesterday opened Sealine petrol station, raising its network of fixed and mobile petrol stations to 103.

New Sealine petrol station is spread over an area of 12,000 square meters and has three lanes with six dispensers for light vehicles, and one lane with two dispensers for heavy vehicles, which will serve Sealine and adjoining areas.

Sealine petrol station offers round-the-clock services to residents, and includes Sidra convenience store, manual car wash, oil change and tire repair, in addition to sale of gasoline and diesel products for both light vehicles and heavy vehicles.