Qatar Fuel opened the newest petrol station

Qatar Fuel (Woqod) opened Monday the Umm Al Juwashen petrol station along Al Majd Road, raising its network of petrol stations to 104. The move is part of Woqod’s ongoing expansion plans to be able to serve every area in Qatar.

The new Umm Al Juwashen petrol station is spread over a 40,000sq m area and has four lanes with eight dispensers for light vehicles, and three lanes with six dispensers for heavy vehicles, which will serve Umm Al Juwashen area, Al Majd Road, and its neighbourhood.

The Umm Al Juwashen petrol station offers round-the-clock services to residents, and includes Sidra convenience store, manual car wash, oil change and tyre repair for light and heavy vehicles, and sale of LPG cylinders ‘Shafaf’, in addition to sale of gasoline and diesel products for light vehicles and heavy vehicles.