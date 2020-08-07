Qatar to give priority to residents holding this Citizenship

Following the directives of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz al-Thani, Lebanese holders of Qatar Residency Permits who are currently in Lebanon and wish to return to Qatar will be given priority with the ‘Exceptional Entry Permits’ in accordance with the travel policy in place amid the gradual lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

In a statement on Thursday, the Government Communications Office (GCO) said Lebanese holders of Qatar Residency Permits will also be able to apply for entry for their immediate family members at the Qatar embassy in Beirut or via Metrash2.

All Lebanese nationals coming to Qatar will be required to take a coronavirus test upon arrival at Hamad International Airport and are required to adhere to the previously announced quarantine procedures, the statement notes.

All arrivals into Qatar are required to download and install the Ehteraz application on their smartphones.