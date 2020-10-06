Qatar: good news to residents and non-residents

Qatar will allow Qatari and non-Qatari citizens, residents and non-residents “the right to free ownership of residential units inside residential complexes and shops inside malls” a Ministry of Justice statement said.

Owners of property that is worth no less than QR730,000 ($200,000) will be offered residency. Owners of the property are granted residency for themselves and their family for the duration of their ownership. The Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Justice also worked on implementing a new system that allows non-Qataris to obtain their residency as soon as they complete the purchasing. Owners of property worth no less than QR3,650,000 ($1 million) will get the same benefits of permanent residents in terms of healthcare, education, and some commercial activities.

The Ministry of Justice will be the one stop shop for all the related transactions regarding non-Qatari ownership of real estate.

Cabinet Resolution No. 28 of 2020 has also determined the areas in which non-Qataris may own and benefit from real estate, and the terms, conditions, benefits and procedures for their ownership and use of them.

The number of non-Qatari ownership areas reached 9, while the number of areas for non-Qataris subject to usufruct are 16, bringing the total number of areas designated for ownership and usufruct by non-Qataris to 25.

Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, HE Dr Issa bin Saad Al Jafali Al Nuaimi, said that with the issuance of Cabinet Resolution No. 28 of 2020, there are 16 usufruct areas valid for a period of 99 years, and 9 freehold areas, and it has also become available to Qatari and non-Qatari citizens, residents and non-residents, the right to free ownership of residential units, inside residential complexes and shops inside malls.

The Ministry of Justice said in a statement today that the decision has introduced new advantages according to which Qatari and non-Qatari citizens may own a detached unit in one of the residential complexes, and they may also own the detached units (offices and shops) in commercial malls, in other areas, provided that they do not modify or change the nature, shape or appearance of the unit.

Also, real estate investment funds that will specialize in real estate investment in the various regions and units referred to have also been allowed, and this decision will provide an opportunity that was previously unavailable to middle and limited income citizens to invest in the real estate sector.

The cabinet decision also allows non-Qatari companies to own properties in the 25 areas mentioned.

The 16 areas eligible for usufruct are Msheireb, Fareej Abdulaziz, Al Doha Al Jadeeda, Al Ghanim Alateeq, Al Rifa, Al Hitmi Al Ateeq, As Salatah, Bin Mahmoud 22, Bin Mahmoud 23, Roudet Al Khail, Al Mansoura, Bin Durham, Al Najma, Umm Ghawlina, Al Khulaifat, Al Sadd, Al Mirqab Al Jadeed, Al Nasr, Doha International Airport. As for the nine freehold areas, they are the West Bay, the Pearl, Al Khor resort, Al Dafna (areas no. 60 and 61), Onaiza, Lusail, Al Kharaej, and Jabal Thuaileb. Ownership of commercial units in malls and residential compounds is now allowed in all areas of the country.

