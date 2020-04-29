Qatar has called on all employers

The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs has called on all employers to open bank accounts for domestic workers.

This comes as part of Qatar’s keenness to provide banking services to all segments of society, including domestic workers, and Qatar Central Bank circular regarding opening accounts and banking services for domestic workers.

The Ministry clarified that the opening of bank accounts will be free of charge and will not require any financial consideration and without minimum balance through banking applications.

The Ministry also stressed the importance of educating and educating the worker on how to use the application to conduct banking transactions.

One of the most prominent electronic banking services is to transfer the worker’s salary easily to their accounts, as this is compatible with the wage protection system.

Likewise, the ability to transfer funds electronically, pay expenses, use the card for purchases and make withdrawals from ATMs by the domestic worker.

Banks are keen to provide these electronic services in safe and secure ways to protect customers’ data and money.

The circular by the Qatar Central Bank mentioned that the employer can cancel the worker’s bank card immediately after the end of the contract period between them, and the remaining balance in the card is liquidated for the benefit of the worker.

To provide safety and adherence to the instructions of the Ministry of Public Health, the worker card will be sent by post to the employer’s home without the need to visit the branch.