Qatar: here is what was found inside a family residential area

The Municipal Control Department of Al-Wakrah Municipality found a manufacturing unit of foodstuffs setup inside a family residential area in violation to Ministry of Municipality and Environment rules.

Authorities seized the house as it violates the provisions of the law prohibiting workers housing in family residential area

During the inspection of the villa, it was found that they have setup a small manufacturing unit, which was used to make ethnic food products, inside the premises. The officers also seized the food products stored at the facility, which was located in a family residential area.

The violation was detected by the Health Control Department with the participation of the Health Control Development Team at the Office of the Assistant Undersecretary for Municipal Affairs.

The inspection team destroyed the confiscated material and took all necessary legal measures against the culprits.