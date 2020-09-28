Qatar Holidays launches new offers

Qatar Holidays announced the launch of new offers on short vacation packages in Doha for citizens and residents of Qatar, to enjoy a local vacation with an international character, and these offers were launched on the occasion of World Tourism Day with the aim of supporting the hospitality sector in the State of Qatar, and these offers are available among five of the best Doha hotels. As these hotels take inspiration from their services from different parts of the world. These hotels are: Al Messilah Resort – A Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Mondrian Doha Hotel, Souq Waqif Hotels by Tivoli, W Hotel Doha, and The Westin Hotel & Spa Doha. Each of the five hotels offers Qatar Airways’ short vacation packages to Doha; Its unique touch is specially designed to give visitors a distinct feeling of activity and freshness.

His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, CEO of Qatar Airways Group, said, “Given the impact of the spread of the” Covid-19 “pandemic, which has resulted in the limitation of international travel, we have designed a new set of short vacation packages within Doha to help the country’s residents enjoy world tourism. The State of Qatar is home to many amazing hotels that draw inspiration from their services from all over the world and offer their visitors a global experience to spend a short vacation in Doha and with the mild weather in Doha now is the perfect time to enjoy the outdoor swimming pools and eat delicious food in the open air among the gardens The lush setting of hotels for short vacations in Doha is distinguished.

All accommodation packages within this amazing offer have been carefully designed to allow customers in Doha to change the atmosphere and enjoy a safe and responsible hotel stay. All hotels that offer short vacation packages in Doha have also been approved by the National Tourism Council and the Ministry of Public Health’s “Clean Qatar” initiative, which is a series of procedures and regulations that hotels follow to protect guests and employees from contracting the Covid-19 epidemic. These offers are available to couples and families. It includes dinner in an idyllic atmosphere, room upgrades, discounts on spa services, accommodation in rooms with sea views, and much more.