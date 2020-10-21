Qatar Holidays launches new packages to citizens and residents of Qatar

Qatar Holidays announced the launch of new packages called “Residence and Spa” that will be available to citizens and residents of Qatar. These include amazing offers as well as hotel accommodation; Breakfast, a free spa sessions, room upgrade, and more. The offers will be available at five of Doha’s high-end hotels and resorts: InterContinental Doha, JW Marriott Marquis City Center Doha, Marriott Marquis City Center Doha, The Ritz-Carlton Doha, and Warwick Doha.

Each of these hotels selected for the short vacation offer in Doha offers its own unique twist, designed to help visitors relax, recharge and enjoy the upcoming midterm vacation.

Privilege Club customers will receive a 5% discount when booking any of the packages. In addition, all segments of society in Qatar who have not yet joined the Privilege Club of Qatar Airways will receive them; With the opportunity to join now, and win an additional 3000 Qmiles upon booking a short vacation in Doha with Qatar Airways Holidays, which they can later use to travel with Qatar Airways. “Because of the limited travel options in these difficult times And the restrictions imposed on entering many countries around the world; we have designed a new set of short vacation packages in Doha for citizens and residents of Qatar, so that they can relax and regain activity during the upcoming mid-semester vacation, and this, our beloved country Qatar is home to many amazing hotels that Offering some of the best spa experiences in the world, the ‘Stay and Spa’ packages in Doha are distinguished by their amazing prices, and the ability to be booked by all those who wish to reward themselves. ”