Qatar: hotel quarantine requirements have now been extended

According to a notice on Discover Qatar, hotel quarantine requirements have now been extended to cover all arrival dates until December 31, 2020.

“For all arrivals including Nationals, Residents and Visa holders, Quarantine requirements are now extended for all arrival dates up to 31 December 2020,” the notice reads.

Prior to the extension, the booking option was available until October 31, 2020. However, now the website shows booking options for November and December 2020.

For December, the website currently shows about 34 hotels with the lowest price being QR 1,950 for 7-night stay.

The website further urges those intending to travel back to Qatar not to book a “Welcome Home Package” “until you have read the FAQ’s, you know what type of quarantine you will be required to complete, and you have approval to travel to Qatar.”

Residents arriving from countries not included in the list of low-risk countries, issued by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), are required to quarantine at a government-approved hotel for seven days, followed by seven days of self-isolation at home.

The bookings can be made through Discover Qatar.

Earlier, Discover Qatar has specified that the demand for these bookings is extremely high, as several residents want to return to Qatar following the lifting of COVID-19-related travel restrictions in August.

The website had also highlighted that it is not involved with the ‘Exceptional Entry Permit’ process and is unable to assist with any queries about their certificate.

Below are the recommended steps for QID holders:

– Visit the Qatar Portal to request approval for your ‘Exceptional Entry Permit’

– Once approved, check the ‘Type of Quarantine’ stated on your certificate. If this states ‘Hotel’, then you must book a quarantine package hotel from Discover Qatar

– Check availability for your confirmed flight

– Book your quarantine package hotel

– Book your flight

– Ensure you have copies of your ‘Exceptional Entry Permit’ and the Discover Qatar hotel voucher, as well as your flight documents when you check-in for your flight. If you cannot produce these documents, you may not be able to board your flight. Dates for your arrival and your hotel check-in must match.

The website adds that it is permitted for an individual who qualifies for self-quarantine at home but prefers to book a self-funded quarantine package in a hotel, to do so.

source