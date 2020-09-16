Qatar: Houses in neighborhoods reserved due to expats

Twelve houses in neighborhoods reserved for families in Al Shahaniya have been vacated after municipal authorities found workers living in them during a raid.

The raid was carried out to find breaches of the Resolution No 105 of 2020 of the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour, and Social Affairs.

The resolution is meant to discourage workers from living in homes built for families.

During the raid, the municipal authorities found workers staying in as many as 37 houses in areas reserved for families.

In Ministerial Resolution 105 of 2020, the ministry says “the residence of more than five workers in one of the places within the families’ housing areas is considered contrary to the provisions of the law.”

The law here refers to Law 15 of 2010 (amended by Law 22 of 2019) which was established to discourage single men from living in homes built for families.

The ministry has also published a number of maps outlining the areas that were strictly reserved for “family housing”.

The penalties for violating the law are a jail term not exceeding six months or a fine of no less than QR50,000 and no more than QR100,000 or one of these two penalties.

The Resolution 105 of 2020, however, excludes from its provisions both female workers’ housing, whatever the nature of their work is, as well as the housing of those employed at homes and the like, such as servants and drivers.

The ministry called on owners and tenants of real estate, citizens and residents to adhere to the provisions of the law, and to vacate all violating workers’ homes, in order to avoid legal accountability.