Qatar latest opinion of GCC Crisis

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H E Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has said that there is some progress in resolving Gulf crisis as Qatar and Saudi Arabia have broken the stalemate of non-communication to start a communication. “Honestly from our perspective in Qatar, we want to understand the grievances; we want to study it; and assess them and look at the solution that can safeguard us in the future from any potential crisis,” H E the Deputy Prime Minister said in an interview with the CNN.

H E added: “I think this is very clear for us that this situation has no winners. We want to see a solution, settlement, saving the dignity of all countries by declaring all countries the winners for this unity back and be forward-looking to safeguard this GCC bloc from any future similar crises.

“We want to be forward-looking. Our demand is that such a situation will not be repeated in future. We are willing to discuss anything except that affecting our sovereignty and interference in our domestic and foreign policies. These are the main things.” H E the Minister of Foreign Affairs said.

To a question about the Muslim Brotherhood, H E the Deputy Prime Minister said: “We are a country, not a political party.” He said that he could not understand the background of demand of severing ties with political parties. “Qatar has never supported the Muslim Brotherhood and it never had a direct relation with the Muslim Brotherhood as a political party.”

Meanwhile, H E Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs called for a better international governance system that takes into account international as well as national interests, stating that this system must provide all rights for the countries of the world provided that states adhere to all their responsibilities, QNA reported.

During his participation in the first session of the Doha Forum 2019, His Excellency explained that countries must cooperate with each other to find that governance system, and to face the current challenges to make the world in a better place.

He said that every international entity should have a strong governance system that takes into account the peoples’ nature and requirements; and works to build better communication between those societies and peoples so that progress and success of that entity can be achieved. He commended the experience of the African Union in this regard.

H E Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani continued, in the same context saying: “Had countries went in this direction, the world would have been in a better place, a place to avoid many of the crises and challenges facing it”. He pointed out that there are accelerating challenges the world has witnessed during the past decade, adding that these challenges include wars and conflicts.

H E the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs warned of the increasing frequency of crises in general, emphasizing the necessity of establishing multilateral cooperation to confront and solve these crises. He underscored the State of Qatar’s capabilities to fully play its role in facing crises and to contribute to society’s making decisions that support international peace and security.

Responding to a question about the State of Qatar’s role in the framework of facing climate change, His Excellency explained that the State of Qatar has a long chain of operations for energy production, stressing that it is working to make this chain totally environment-friendly.

He cited the announcement made by Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the United Nations Climate Action Summit 2019, on Qatar’s contribution of $10m to support small island developing countries and least developed countries to deal with climate change.