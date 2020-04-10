Qatar launched a mobile app to limit Coronavirus

Her Excellency, the spokesman for the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management, announced the launch of the “Ahtarz” application on smartphones, with the aim of enhancing the efforts of the precautionary state to prevent Coronavirus, noting that the application will be available within days on the devices “iOS” And “Android”.

What is the precaution application?

It is an application on smartphones that uses the location and Bluetooth feature to perform multiple services to enhance prevention measures and reduce the spread of the Coronavirus, in addition to displaying the latest developments and statistics and receiving educational instructions.

What are the steps to use the application?

To use the application, the required data is filled out, the registration is documented by the OTP and the data is completed (address). The health symbol appears automatically to prove the health status of the user, where the profile of each user of the application is linked to the QR code by withdrawing his health information automatically from the official authorities.

To find out the medical condition of the users, the following colors appear:

Green: healthy individuals

Gray: suspected cases

Yellow color: is intended for quarantined individuals

Red color: for the selected individuals and the test result was positive

What are the features of the application?

Follow the latest developments and statistics about Covid 19

Follow the movement of those subject to quarantine

Alert the public by the official authorities in the event of contact

Official agencies can reach as quickly as possible people suspected of being infected and provide the necessary health care

Includes Corona Virus Hotline

It contributes to enhancing safety and supports the country’s efforts

It is reported that the application can be downloaded on the stores “Apple Store” and “Google Play”.