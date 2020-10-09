Qatar launched an office for non-Qatari real estate ownership
The Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Interior on Thursday launched an office for non-Qatari real estate ownership in The Pearl to provide real estate ownership and utilisation services through a single window for investors. The office provides all the requirements for the sale and purchase of real estate, residential units and offices in the areas covered by Cabinet Resolution No 28 of 2020, specifying the areas in which non-Qataris may own and benefit from real estate and the conditions, controls, benefits and procedures for their ownership.