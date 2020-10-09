Qatar launched an office for non-Qatari real estate ownership

Read next article ...

A second wave of the coronavirus in Qatar? The COVID-19 situation in Qatar is steady and stable and there is no second wave of the virus in the country, a senior health official has said. “In the past week, we noticed a slight decrease of about 15 percent compared to the previous week. We can describe the situation at this point as being steady or stable and we are not witnessing a second wave like in many other countries,” said officials.