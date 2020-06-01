Qatar launches a new service for work contracts

The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour & Social Affairs (MADLSA) launched Monday a digital certification service for the multilingual work contracts, with the aim of providing an integrated digital alternative to the certification of employment contracts in enterprises.

The multilingual digital certification service makes it easier for companies to conclude contracts with workers subject to the labor law by ratifying contracts via the website without the need for direct review of the headquarters of the ministry or government service complexes providing this service.

Company owners can benefit from the service through the national authentication system, by conducting the transaction with a password and using the smart card, then filling in the contract data, printing, signing and downloading the contract and the additional documents required through the system, and finally paying the certification fees after its approval by the competent authority in the ministry in order to extract a digitally certified copy of the contract.

The launch of this service comes as a complement to the efforts of the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour & Social Affairs in updating and offering various electronic services that target beneficiary groups, especially with the increased demand of reviewers to complete transactions via the website and “Amerni” service during the recent period.