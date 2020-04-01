Qatar launches a website about Corona

Within the framework of Qatar’s efforts to combat the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19), Qatar Media Corporation has launched an English website – www.covid19qatar.info.

The website launch is to ensure the multiplicity of various means of publishing, for the State’s preventive, education and medical efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The launching of this website comes in addition to the official page that the Government Communications Office has launched recently gco.gov.qa/ar/focus/covid-19, within the efforts that the State has been making to combat the novel COVID-19, which is by presenting educational messages for English-speakers.