Qatar makes victory over UAE

The State of Qatar welcomes a ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that it has the right to challenge airspace restrictions imposed by Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt (blockading states) before the UN’s aviation body – the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Since June 2017, the blockading states have prohibited Qatar-registered aircraft from flying to or from their airports and overflying their national airspaces, in flagrant violation of international law. In two judgments the ICJ rejected all three grounds of appeal raised by the blockading states, finding that the ICAO has jurisdiction to hear Qatar’s claims. The ICAO Council will now resume its proceedings.

This verdict is the latest in a series of international judgments vindicating this position and finding in favor of Qatar. It follows a ruling by the World Trade Organization in June that Saudi Arabia breached global trade rules by failing to take action against, and instead actively promoting, broadcast pirate beoutQ.

Qatar’s decision to bring claims before the ICAO follows repeated attempts to negotiate an amicable settlement, which has been consistently rejected by the Blockading States.