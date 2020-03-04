Qatar: Man arrested, fined and to be deported

The criminal court decided to punish a person accused of promoting prohibited drugs, by imprisonment for a period of 3 years, and by fining him an amount of 200,000 riyals, and deporting him from the country.

The Public Prosecution had accused a person of committing crimes of possession and achievement of a dangerous psychotropic agent with the intent to trade in conditions other than those legally authorized, possession of a psychotropic agent for the purpose of abuse, and the use of dangerous substances in cases other than those authorized by law.

Investigations of the Public Prosecution revealed that information was received stating that the accused had promoted and used narcotic drugs, and that a permit was issued to arrest him.