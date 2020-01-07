Qatar: Man jailed for robbery and assault

A Doha Criminal Court has sentenced an expatriate labourer to five years in jail and subsequent deportation for stabbing and robbing a man in the Industrial Area. Local Arabic daily Arrayah reported that the convict stole QR1,000 from the victim after threatening him with a knife. The victim tried to defend himself but the convict stabbed him in the stomach and fled. The victim reported the issue to the police who was able to identify the convict. The court found him guilty and issued the sentence.