Qatar: Man jailed for robbery and assault

A new hotel just opened in Qatar
The Hilton Doha The Pearl Residences - was officially declared open today in the Qatari capital, Doha.
The stunning 38-storey, world-class property is just 30 minutes away from Hamad International Airport and stands within The Pearl Qatar’s Qanat Quartier at the gateway to the island. A smart building, where guests have digital keyless access features 414 stylish, fully furnished accommodation choices and comprises a series of high-end fine dining options, a temperature-controlled outdoor pool, soon-to-open private beach, and a kids’ club. It also houses the Signature eforea spa & health club using Elemis & Sothys Spa
Date of Qatar Color Run 2020
The Color Run presented by Sahtak Awalan: Your Health First, an initiative of Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar, is taking place on Saturday 25 January 2020, from 7am to 12pm, at the Qatar National Convention Centre.
The Color Run is a five-kilometer, untimed event.
Color Runners are doused from head to toe in a different colored powder at each kilometer mark. Participants wear white at the starting line and finish the race plastered in color.
Once the 5k is over, the fun continues at the Finish Festival, a larger-than-life party equipped with music, dancing, photo opportunities, activity booths,