Qatar: man steals money from credit cards

The Criminal Court ruled to punish a person convicted of seizing client funds through the use of credit cards stolen from the Internet and by creating fake websites, and sentenced him to imprisonment for 3 years, and to deport him from the country after implementing the sentence imposed, and confiscation of seizures.

The Public Prosecution had referred a person to the Court of First Instance on charges: unlawfully seizing the funds of several banks and clients by using magnetic cards for a customer, and he obtained and made a forged or stolen automatic payment card with his knowledge of that, and used a forged automatic payment card with his knowledge of it.

According to the case’s blogs, the Criminal Investigation Service – Combating Economic Crimes revealed that someone carried out fraudulent operations using stolen credit cards.

The investigation records say that the accused planned to come to Doha in search of work, and did not have enough money for the expenses of the trip, so he searched on Facebook pages about a way to reserve hotels to facilitate his flight from a fake account, and found a group that pays any service fees at a significant discount, and he has to contact one of the accounts provided by him with about 20 credit card statements, and he was asked to try to withdraw funds or convert the transaction into cash.

The defendant created an imaginary e-mail, contacted a number of hotels in Doha and waited for them to reply, traveled to a European capital and experimented with buying a gift from one of the cards numbers available to him, then went to the cashier to convert it into a cash amount and that process succeeded.

When he arrived in Doha, he requested reservations in hotels through the imaginary mail and succeeded in booking 8 hotels. He also used forged cards in a taxi service and in ordering fast food via home delivery, and the police monitored the total amounts collected from stolen cards amounting to 24,000 riyals.

And in the case’s blogs, the electronic investigation unit of the Electronic Crime Prevention Section examined the mail and found that there was a picture of a credit card payment device which is the same used in the Facebook account, and also showed that the accused fabricated the delivery of the completion of the financial transfer from a bank to a fake company.

The investigation unit revealed, after examining the accused’s phones, that there were 39 different accounts with various services, 31 documents and flight reservations with different names and dates.

The defendant admitted in the investigation records that he used bank card numbers that do not belong to him, but that he found them on social media programs selling credit card numbers.

Investigations also revealed that the accused had booked through a website in 22 hotels using two fake companies by e-mail, and then sent a form of payment of funds by another party.

The accused intentionally registered with many financial services as a fake e-mail user that contained 11 form documents, created an account on Facebook to promote his services in extracting money from credit cards, and participated in 39 groups with the aim of exchanging information to extract money from credit cards, buying and selling with those cards, and publishing Several promotional groups, and this activity resulted in him receiving 61 credit cards from 15 users of the site and contacted him after seeing his ads.

The law defines counterfeiting as changing the truth that would cause harm to others, which is either material or moral. Physical forgery is a change of the truth in an official or customary editor with the intent to delude in the way of forgery and that it is identical to the truth. Or imitation of the ring, signature, fingerprint, or fake fabrication that does not exist in the original and the truth.

Moral forgery is the change of the truth in the editor to make a false fact in the form of a real fact, and that the use of numbers other than private credit card numbers is moral fraud as it did not affect the victim’s credit card but rather used the number of another credit card.

Also, unlawful appropriation of bank funds and possession of a forged automatic payment card and its use are generated by a single criminal activity, which is the appropriation of undue funds illegally.

The crimes were organized into a single criminal plan, with several acts complementary to each other, so that together they would constitute a criminal unit, all of which are dishonorable.