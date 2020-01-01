Qatar: Metro Street Food

Drugs caught being smuggled to Qatar creatively
Customs officials at Hamad International Airport foiled an attempt to smuggle hashish into the country hidden inside chocolate bars.
In a video posted on Twitter, the customs said that 5.503 kg of hashish was seized. During an inspection at the airport, drug was found packed like chocolate bars inside the wrapping of a famous international chocolate brand.
Customs has been issuing a continuous warning against carrying illegal substances into the country. Customs officers are provided with hi-tech devices and continuous training to read the body language of passengers and to be aware of the latest methods
Oooredoo announced the 2020 offer
Ooredoo has announced special New Year 2020 offers for new and existing Shahry and Qatarna customers.
Both new customers signing up for a new Shahry 5G or Qatarna 5G pack, and existing customers upgrading to a new Shahry 5G or Qatarna 5G pack, can choose an add-on pack either extra data, local minutes, or international minutes, depending on the pack free for three months.
New customers signing up for a Shahry 5G Pack will have the choice of the Data Pack 30, the Local Pack 30, or the International Pack 30 for three months free.
They can enjoy from