Qatar: Metro Street Food

Oooredoo announced the 2020 offer Ooredoo has announced special New Year 2020 offers for new and existing Shahry and Qatarna customers. Both new customers signing up for a new Shahry 5G or Qatarna 5G pack, and existing customers upgrading to a new Shahry 5G or Qatarna 5G pack, can choose an add-on pack either extra data, local minutes, or international minutes, depending on the pack free for three months. New customers signing up for a Shahry 5G Pack will have the choice of the Data Pack 30, the Local Pack 30, or the International Pack 30 for three months free. They can enjoy from