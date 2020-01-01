shawarma (2)
Qatar: Metro Street Food

First ever outdoor metro event hosted by Q sports, with combination of food, beverages and a mini golf course setup at the DECC Metro station.

 When: Jan 1 – April 2020

Weekdays: 12:30 pm – 11 pm; Weekends: 2 pm – 12 midnight

Where: DECC Metro Station

For details, click here

