Qatar: Motorist jailed for reckless driving

Horrific Crime: a family of 7 members murdered
Egypt witnessed a heinous crime, as 7 people from one family were found killed, "slaughtered" in a village in the Beheira governorate in the north of the country, while security forces intensified their efforts to arrest the perpetrators of the crime, according to Egyptian media reports.
The Egyptian newspaper "Al-Watan" reported that the security forces in the lake had received a report from the residents, stating that seven people had been slaughtered inside their house and had been traced to a house fire.
The newspaper pointed out that the people of Izbat Ali, affiliated with
MOI arrests a gang in Qatar
The General Directorate of Drug Control at the Ministry of Interior seized a gang who tried to smuggle cocaine into Qatar.
The department in coordination with the Airport Security Department at the Ministry of Interior seized a foreign gang (two women and a man). They tried to smuggle 10-kilogram cocaine drug into the country.
Immediately after seizing the gang, the authorities took the necessary measures and referred them to the competent authorities to complete the legal procedures followed in such cases.