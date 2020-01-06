arrest
Qatar: Motorist jailed for reckless driving

A motorist has been sentenced in absentia to three months in jail and a fine of QR10,000 by a Doha criminal court for reckless driving and posing risks to other road users. Local Arabic daily Arrayah reported that the reckless driver was spotted at the Old Airport Street when he crashed into a vacant car parked on the roadside. The motorist did not stop to report the accident but fled the scene. Police later identified and held him responsible.

