Qatar: New video leads a man to prison

The General Administration of Traffic announces the arrest of the driver of the vehicle who conducted the investigation in the Sailiya region, and the legal measures taken against him, two days after the arrest of the driver of the vehicle who committed the violation that it is at the intersection of a traffic light.

Al-Muroor site on Twitter today, Sunday: “With regard to the video that was circulating in the last period related to the investigation and manipulation of a vehicle commander in the Al-Sailiya region, we inform you that the driver of the vehicle has been arrested, seized his vehicle and is taking all legal measures against him.”

The Traffic Department announced the day before yesterday about the seizure of a vehicle driver after a video circulating during his caving and tampering at the intersection of a traffic light, adding: We inform you that in a short period of time the driver of the vehicle was seized and his vehicle will be seized and all legal measures will be taken against him