Qatar: Number of Coronavirus victims increases

Qatar takes a decision on restaurants and cafes due to Corona
Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) issued a decision t to prohibit Shisha/hookah in all restaurants and cafes operating in the country, starting from today until further notice.
This decision comes in light of the current health conditions and in line with preventive measures to avoid Coronavirus 2019 (Covid 19) infections.
The Ministry affirms that any party that violates this decision will be held accountable and legal action will be taken.
MOI arrests 15 expats
The Ministry of the Interior announced that the North Security Department managed to arrest 15 defendants holding the nationality of an Asian country after they attempted to smuggle gold out of the country illegally by converting it to powder.
The Ministry of Interior said on its Twitter account that after completing the necessary procedures, the whereabouts of the defendants in different regions in which they commit these acts were searched, as they found the tools they use to convert gold into powder, in addition to cash and gold coins.
The accused and the seizures have been referred to the