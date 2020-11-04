Qatar: Number of people allowed to be in a car

The Ministry of Interior on Tuesday said all citizens and residents are obligated while going out not have more than four persons in a vehicle, including the driver.

However, families are exempted from this decision, the ministry said in a tweet published on is official handle. It is mandatory to wear a mask, it added.

This is the latest in a series of precautions the ministry has advised the public to follow to contain the spread of coronavirus, which has so far infected close to 133,000 people and claimed 232 lives in Qatar.

In earlier advisories, the ministry had reminded the public that it was a “national and moral duty” of the public to adhere to preventive measures against COVID-19.