Qatar October 2020 Fuel Prices

Compared to the previous month, QP has slightly increased the petrol prices in October and diesel costs less.

On its official website, QP has published the following new prices:

• Premium grade petrol – QR1.25 per litre, (an increase of 5 dirhams)

• Super – QR1.30 per litre (an increase of 5 dirhams as well)

• Diesel – QR1.15 per litre (10 dirhams lesser than September)

The fuel prices were not changed in September.